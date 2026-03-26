Extend Prajavani to Revenue Divisions, Nikhil Dey Meets CM

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to expand the state-level Prajavani grievance redressal programme to the revenue division level, aiming to make it more accessible for people to register complaints and seek timely solutions from the government.

The decision was discussed during a meeting held at the Telangana Legislative Council Conference Hall on Thursday, where noted social activist Nikhil Dey and his team called on the Chief Minister. During the interaction, Nikhil Dey appreciated several initiatives being implemented by the state government under its “Praja palana” approach.



Deliberations focused on decentralising the existing Prajavani programme, which is currently conducted at the state level, by extending it to revenue divisions to ensure wider outreach and quicker grievance redressal. The Chief Minister instructed officials to take necessary steps for the implementation of this expansion.



The meeting also discussed the establishment of a “Praja Soochna Portal” in Telangana, on the lines of the Jan Soochna Portal implemented by the Rajasthan government. The proposed portal is aimed at providing comprehensive information related to all government schemes under various departments on a single platform, enhancing transparency and public access to information. The Chief Minister directed the IT department to develop the portal at the earliest.



Nikhil Dey also lauded the proposed Telangana Gig Workers Bill, expressing confidence that it would emerge as a landmark legislation in the country.