Explosives Alert Halts Falaknuma Express

Hyderabad: Tension gripped Ghatkesar railway station on Friday after the Falaknuma Express was halted following an intelligence alert about possible explosives on board. A Government Railway Police (GRP) officer told Deccan Chronicle that the Intelligence Bureau, acting on a tip-off, alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP about suspected gelatin sticks and hand grenades in the train. Security teams swiftly stopped the train at Ghatkesar and launched a detailed inspection.

The Howrah–Secunderabad train was searched coach by coach, with officers examining passenger baggage. Local law and order police joined the effort, and a parallel inspection continued for over two and a half hours. No suspicious material was found, officials confirmed. Ghatkesar inspector Balaswamy said the joint operation lasted more than an hour and cleared the train of any threat. The service later resumed its journey.





Lorry–bus crash chokes Shamshabad traffic

Hyderabad: A collision between a lorry and a private bus at Gandiguda Chowrasta triggered a massive traffic jam near Shamshabad on Friday, leaving commuters stranded for over two hours. According to RGIA traffic police, the lorry, which was empty, attempted a U-turn towards Gachibowli when a private bus approaching the junction lost control and rammed into it. The crash blocked the road completely, triggering chaos and long waiting queues of vehicles on both sides.

RGIA traffic police and Shamshabad law and order police rushed to the spot to regulate movement. Clearing the wreckage and diverting traffic took nearly four hours before congestion eased. Officials said no serious injuries were reported. No case was registered, but the accident caused major inconvenience during peak hours.





Holidays for jr colleges from today

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced first-term holidays for all junior colleges across the state from September 27 to October 5. Colleges will reopen on October 6.

The order applies to government, private aided, private unaided, co-operative, residential, social welfare residential, tribal welfare residential, BC welfare, railway, central government incentive, minority, KGBV, T.G. Model School junior colleges and composite degree colleges offering two-year intermediate courses in general and vocational streams.

The Board directed principals to strictly adhere to the schedule and warned against holding classes during the holidays. “Violation of instructions will be viewed seriously and action will be initiated against erring managements or principals, including disaffiliation,” it stated. The directive applies uniformly across Telangana.