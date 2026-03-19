Explosions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Spread Panic Among Indian Residents

Hyderabad: A series of explosions, missile attacks and interceptions rattled the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh late on Wednesday and early Thursday, leaving Indian residents who are shaken, including members of the Indian community.

Saudi authorities stated that air defence systems intercepted multiple ballistic missiles fired towards Riyadh on Wednesday and Thursday. Loud blasts were heard across several neighbourhoods as the missiles were destroyed mid-air, with debris falling in parts of the capital.

Indian residents in Riyadh said the situation has created fear and uncertainty. Speaking with Deccan Chronicle, Aravind Reddy, an IT professional said “We heard loud explosions through the night. Me and my colleagues living in Riyadh are scared and unsure about what will happen next.”

“I kept getting bomb alerts on my phone throughout the entire night and I could not sleep at all. Several missiles were apparently intercepted in the air by Saudi forces”, Aravind added.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has issued advisories urging citizens to remain calm, stay indoors when necessary, and strictly follow instructions from local authorities. They asked people to contact emergency services if they notice any danger, and urged them to stay away from rooftops and balconies and stay indoors in safe spaces.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said "In view of the prevailing situation in the region and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, all Indian Nationals currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to continue to remain vigilant, strictly adhere to the safety guidelines."

They further said that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah and its outsorced services through VFS are operating normally, and consular camps are being undertaken on a regular basis.