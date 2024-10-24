Explain Indiramma panels, HC asks state govt

Hyderabad:Justice Nagesh Bheemakapa of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to explain the reasons for constituting Indiramma Committees for providing houses to eligible poor in the state without a reference to the Grama Sabhas and Ward Committees.

The direction was issued in a petition filed by BJP’s Nirmal MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy seeking a direction to suspend GO.Ms.No 33 dated 11-10-2024 to constitute Indiramma Committees at Gram Panchayat Level and Municipal Ward Level for implementing the beneficial scheme of Indiramma Indlu Programme without reference to the Gram Sabhas and Ward Committees



The court issued notices to the secretary of transport, roads and buildings department, the managing director of Telangana Housing Corporation Limited and the secretary of the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, directing them to respond to the Notices by October 28, 2024.



The counsel for the petitioner contended that the members of the Indiramma Committees are nominated by the MPDO or municipal commissioners, who are a part of the government and further it is done in consultation with incharge minister of the district, whereas the decisions on implementation of the beneficial scheme for the public are taken by the members of the Gram Sabhas, which is missing in this GO.

