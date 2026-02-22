Expired Jab Kills Infant in Hyderabad; Doctor Booked

Hyderabad: A six-month-old baby boy died after being administered an expired injection at Bandlaguda Jagir in Rajendranagar police limits on Saturday. Police registered a case of negligence causing death against the doctor.

The couple, Aswini and Vishnuvardhan Reddy, residents of Sun City, brought their son to Crayons Hospital with mild fever. Paediatrician Dr Abhishek Mahankali reportedly administered an adrenaline bitartrate injection that had expired on January 19, 2026. Minutes later, the child developed complications, including discolouration and seizure-like symptoms, and died soon after.

The father alleged that the doctor did not examine the baby before giving the injection.



