Expired Ingredients Found in Srinivas Bakery

Hyderabad:Uppal police launched a probe into Srinivas Bakery located in Amina Complex after credible information showed that expired items were being used in food production. Acting over the tip-off, police raided the bakery, found multiple expired items on the bakery premises and proceeded with its seizure.

After a thorough search of the bakery, police apprehended the owner, Pendyal Srinivas, 52. He confessed to using expired synthetic colour products in the bakery items. He said he could not match the rising costs in the market and devised a plan to sell products by using the expired synthetic colors in the baked items. During the search, police seized numerous expired items, including synthetic food colors, sauces and various other baking ingredients. Srinivas was taken into custody and the products were seized by the Uppal police for further investigation.





