Experts Seek to Standardise Hospital and Insurance Records for Faster Claim Settlements

Hyderabad: An independent jury consisting of insurance and technology experts has evaluated digital tools aimed at making health insurance claims faster and more transparent by standardising hospital and insurance records.

The evaluation was conducted on more than 110 solutions presented during the NHCX hackathon organised between February 22 and 28. The finale was held as part of the two day National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) Innovation Meet held at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H).

Some teams focused on converting hospital records and insurance documents into formats that systems can process automatically, while others developed tools that convert legacy hospital software data into standard formats compatible with the NHCX platform, allowing hospitals and insurers to exchange information more easily.

Other solutions focused on digitising clinical records such as discharge summaries and diagnostic reports so that claims data can be processed without manual entry. A few teams also demonstrated software that converts insurance policy documents from PDF files into structured digital datasets, making it easier for hospitals to verify coverage and submit claims.

Some proposals used artificial intelligence to analyse claims patterns and detect possible irregular billing or fraud. Others focused on reducing administrative delays by automating parts of the claims submission and verification process.

The National Health Claims Exchange is one of the digital gateways created under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to enable standardised exchange of claims information among hospitals, insurance companies and patients.

National Health Authority CEO Sunil Kumar Barnwal said the initiative is aimed at reducing long standing inefficiencies in claims processing. “The National Health Claims Exchange is designed to serve the entire healthcare ecosystem, including patients, providers, insurers and technology innovators,” he said.

Saurabh Gaur, secretary of health, medical and family welfare in Andhra Pradesh, said states were expanding digital health infrastructure through the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and increasing the creation of ABHA health identification numbers.

The event also saw recognition programmes such as NHCX Champions, ABDM Ambassadors and NHCX-PMJAY Early Integrators to acknowledge organisations helping scale the digital claims platform across the healthcare ecosystem.