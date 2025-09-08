Experts Push Circular Economy At ESCI Meet

HYDERABAD: Dr N. Satyanarayana, chairman of TG RERA, stressed the urgency of sustainable waste management, warning that India generates nearly 1.6 lakh metric tonnes of waste daily, with Telangana contributing 10 per cent.

“If waste is not managed scientifically, we risk crossing the planet’s carrying capacity. There is an urgent need for shift in public mindset, noting that convenience-driven lifestyles were disturbing nature’s balance,” he said, recalling civilisations that collapsed due to ecological damage.

Dr Satyanarayana was addressing a two-day international conference on Sustainable Waste Management through Circular Economy and Technological Innovation, organised by the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) on Monday.

Dr P.G. Sastry, independent director of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd., hoped that India could achieve zero waste within the next decade. He said future discussions would focus not on waste management but on sustainability through circular economy and innovation. “Earth is a remarkable example of a sustainable system and humans must learn from nature’s wisdom on survival and balance,” he remarked, adding that renewable forests are shrinking, deserts are spreading and topsoil is eroding.

Dr D.M. Mohan, World Bank consultant, said waste management must begin at the individual and household level, with a focus on reuse, reduction and recycling. C. Achalendar Reddy, former chairman of the National Biodiversity Authority, underlined the importance of a circular economy and extended producer responsibility, where companies must account for the waste, they generate.

ESCI director Dr G. Rameshwar Rao said the conference sought to address global challenges of rising solid waste. Dr M. Gautam Reddy, vice-chairman of Re-Sustainability Ltd., observed that women were more efficient in managing household waste. The event was attended by scholars, academics and students.