Experts Oppose Telangana Education Policy Changes

Hyderabad: Education experts have raised concerns over the policy presented by the Telangana Education Commission, saying proposals such as merging Class 10 and Intermediate were unnecessary and could weaken existing boards. They recommended strengthening current systems instead, and called for committees in junior colleges comprising lecturers, students and parents.

Experts also stressed that the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TG Eapcet) should continue for higher education admissions. A.N.S. Sankara Rao, senior faculty, said the report lacked clarity on action against colleges failing to meet norms and on the proposal to remove coaching from junior colleges. He warned that removing coaching would burden students and urged strict implementation of the Board syllabus with monitoring.

Concerns were also expressed about increasing the pass percentage to 45 per cent, which experts said could lead to stress, mental health issues and suicides. They cautioned that scrapping Eapcet could result in question paper leaks and scams.

Madhusudan Reddy, president of the Government Junior Lecturers Association, said merging Class 10 and 12 would create confusion, while Ramakrishna Goud, vice-president of the Telangana Gazetted Officers Association, argued that the Intermediate Board is among the best in the country and should not be weakened.