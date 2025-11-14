Experts Doubt Efficacy Of Telangana Seeds Bill

HYDERABAD: Telangana farmers, who have long suffered losses from spurious and sub-standard seeds, may gain relief under the Draft Seeds Bill 2025. The proposed legislation replaces laws from 1966 and 1983, introducing stricter seed quality controls, clearer accountability and an improved compensation framework for affected farmers.

The Bill mandates seed certification, defines counterfeit seed sales clearly and requires transparent seed traceability. It also proposes liberalising quality seed imports to widen access to improved varieties. A key feature is comprehensive compensation for crop losses, along with penalties against sellers responsible for spurious seeds. Minor offences would be decriminalised, while major violations attract stringent punishments, balancing business ease with farmer protection.

Despite these provisions, farmer leaders in Telangana remain sceptical. Sarampally Mallareddy, national vice-president of the All India Kisan Sabha, called the draft “ridiculous and comical.” He cited an earlier attempt in 2004 to bring in a seed law that was blocked by powerful corporate interests that now control 80 per cent of India’s seed market. Mallareddy said losses from fake seeds affect about 5 lakh acres every year in Telangana, pointing out the irony of the state exporting high-quality seeds while poor-quality varieties are sold locally to farmers.

Anvesh Reddy, chairman of the Telangana Seeds Development Corporation, noted that despite a large seed-producing farmer base, the state lacks a legal mechanism to guarantee compensation for crop failures arising from poor seeds. He said the Bill must incorporate strong protective measures for farmers.

Cotton farmer Raju Maddukuri from Adilabad demanded fast and clear compensation clauses and tougher action against fraud, including enforcement of minimum support prices for certified seed and a crackdown on banned varieties like BG-3, which middlemen continue to sell in parts of Telangana.

The economic impact of spurious seeds remains severe in districts such as Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Mulugu, Karimnagar and Nalgonda, where fake cotton seed sales have pushed many farmers into debt. The Bill’s provisions on certification, penalties and import liberalisation are expected to rebuild confidence and support sustainable agriculture.

With public feedback open until December 11, 2025, farming groups in Telangana are actively seeking amendments to ensure the final law addresses ground realities and ends the persistent seed-quality crisis.