Experts Discuss Plant Health, Exports And AI

Hyderabad: With agricultural exports increasingly hinging on pest-free certification and stricter global standards, scientists and policymakers gathered in Hyderabad on Thursday to discuss how India can strengthen its plant health systems.

The National Institute of Plant Health Management hosted a three-day conference on ‘Innovations in Plant Health Management for Resilient Agriculture and Agri Export Promotion’, bringing together researchers, government officials, industry representatives, farming input dealers and progressive farmers.

Director general Dr Sagar Hanuman Singh said plant protection must shift towards coordinated, technology-backed approaches. “We need scientists, farmers, academia and industry on one platform to respond to emerging plant health threats,” he said, adding that artificial intelligence (AI) tools are being explored for pest detection and advisory systems.

ICAR’s additional director general for plant protection, Dr Poonam Jasrotia, pointed out the challenges affecting export consignments and called for a stronger research support. Plant Protection Advisor Dr J.P. Singh stressed the importance of remote diagnostic tools and stricter quality control in pesticides and biopesticides. Former CAU vice-chancellor Dr S.N. Puri, spoke about the need for more research in natural farming systems.

Two online courses on stored grain management and pesticide management techniques were launched for extension officers and students.

Special sessions for Telangana farmers focusing on digital pest diagnosis tools and integrated pest management practices, were held. An exhibition showcasing technologies developed by ICAR institutions, state agricultural universities and industry partners was also organised. Organisers said the deliberations would contribute to policy recommendations aimed at strengthening plant health systems as well as improving compliance with international phytosanitary standards.