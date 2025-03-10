Experts call for sustainable agri practices to boost safe food

Hyderabad:Adopting organic methods and shifting towards sustainable agricultural practices by incorporating the results of modern research was a viable option to increase productivity of horticultural crops and help meet the needs of the growing population, observed Dr. Danda Rajireddy, vice-chancellor of Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University.

Presiding over an international workshop on plant health and food safety, jointly organized by the Telangana Horticultural University in collaboration with Auburn University, Alabama, USA, and Asian (Plant Growth-Promoting Rhizobacteria.) PGPR Society, here on Sunday, Dr Rajireddy said that the future of food and nutritional security depends on the health of the soil and plants. It can be achieved by natural methods by integrating modern practices, he said.



Delivering the keynote address, Dr. M.S. Reddy, founder chairman of Asian PGPR Society, said that awareness about safe food has increased worldwide. Although a lot of research is underway, there is a need to focus on the health of crops, he said. He called for intensified research towards regenerative horticulture, natural farming, organic farming, integrated agriculture, and the use of bio-fertilizers. He said that the immunity of crops grown in India is better than other places.



Meanwhile, the horticultural varsity and the Asian PGPR Society in America will jointly undertake research. A MoU towards this was signed on the occasion.

