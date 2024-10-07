Experts Call for Preservation and Conservation of Natural Formations

Hyderabad: Deccan Heritage Academy Trust (DHAT), collaborated with retired experts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and civil society groups, to organised a geo heritage trail, followed by a talk on geodiversity here on Sunday, to mark International Geo Diversity Day.

The event, held at Fakhruddingutta (Khaja hills), had the theme of ‘Conserving the Past — Sustaining the Future.’

Prof. Veda Kumar Manikonda, chairman of the academy, said that this year's visit to Fakhruddingutta was aimed at raising awareness about geoheritage sites in Telangana. He underscored the need to recognise and protect various rock formations, including Pandavulugutta, Bhuvanagiri, Devarakonda, Undrukonda and Bommalammagutta.

Currently, only Pandavula hill is officially recognised by the GSI and the Union government. Many sites in Telangana deserve similar acknowledgment, he said.

Securing official recognition from Unesco was crucial, as it would not only help preserve these sites for future generations but also boost the tourism sector in Telangana.

Other speakers expressed concerns about the extinction of ancient natural rock formations due to development. They emphasised the need for preservation and conservation of these geological features, which are vital components of nature and contribute to the region's geomorphological stability. Civil society groups also participated in the deliberations.