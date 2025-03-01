Expert suggest steps for safe Ramzan fast

Hyderabad: As the holy month of Ramzan begins with the pre-dawn meal (Sehri) on Sunday, many Muslims — including those battling hypertension and diabetes — are preparing to observe the month-long fast.

Health experts are advising people with such medical conditions to take precautions and follow a suitable diet plan during this period.

Sixty-year-old Masab Tank resident Tasneem Begum, who was diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes soon after the Covid-19 lockdown, is set to observe her fourth Ramzan fast since her diagnosis.

“This month of fasting and prayer brings me immense peace and strength,” she said, adding that she takes her medication before Sehri and relies on her daughter to help prepare meals as prescribed by a dietitian.

“If my blood sugar levels drop, I break the fast and skip fasting for a few days until I recover,” she explained.

For many in the Muslim community, refraining from fasting due to health ailments can be emotionally challenging, especially when other family members are fasting. However, doctors emphasise the importance of prioritising health.

Dr Md Minhajuddin Khan of Siraj Hospital noted that Ramzan is not only a time of spiritual devotion but can also offer physical benefits.

“Fasting can boost metabolism, benefit liver and kidney functions, and potentially lower elevated urea and creatinine levels. However, timely medication, sufficient rest, and monitoring one’s condition are essential. If health deteriorates, it’s crucial to break the fast immediately and avoid fasting until recovery.”

Dietitian Ayesha Sheikh Abdullah recommends carefully monitoring blood sugar levels during fasting.

“Those with diabetes should opt for low-glycemic index foods and high-fibre options during Sehri. Hydration is key, and meal portions should be kept small when breaking the fast. Avoid fried foods and consume non-vegetarian dishes in moderation.”