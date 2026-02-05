Expert Calls for Protection of Neolithic Site

Hyderabad: A prehistoric rock shelter locally called ‘Puli Gundu’ (tiger boulder) calls for attention in the outskirts of Basvayapalli in Devarakadra mandal, Narayanapet district.

Dr E. Sivanagireddy, archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation, who explored the site as part of the campaign ‘Preserve Heritage for Posterity’, said the rock shelter which resembles a tiger with its mouth open might have served as a temporary camp for the Neolithic man.

Dr Reddy also spotted several Neolithic grooves on a hillock, believed to have been formed while sharpening and polishing stone axes and are believed to date back to around 4000 BCE.

Based on this evidence he said the shelter dates back to Neolithic times and there are traces of rock cravings of bulls and other animals on an inaccessible rock next to the tiger boulder.

The hillocks with natural water pond might have facilitated the Neolithic people to make Basvaipalli a seasonal camp. Dr. Sivanagireddy appealed to the local people to protect the site from damage to preserve it for vandalism for future generations.