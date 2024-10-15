Expedite proposals to establish TSDRF: says Telangana CS

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari held a meeting with senior officials and discussed the proposals for constitution of Telangana State Disaster Response Force (TSDRF) in the State.



It may be recalled that in the light of the recent floods and drowning incidents that occurred in the State, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed to constitute the Telangana State Disaster Response force by utilizing 10 teams of Fire department and 10 companies of Telangana Special Police Battalion and put together a strong force of about 2000 men. Required budget has also been sanctioned.

Accordingly, a meeting was held today which was attended by DGP Jitender, Special Chief Secretary Disaster Management Arvind Kumar and other senior officials.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary underlined the need for training the personnel so that they can be ready as soon as there is an alert during floods, fire mishaps and other such calamities. She said that the first batch training of personnel should begin from the first week of next month.

The meeting also discussed the procurement of vehicles, rescue equipment, personal protective gear and other tools which are required for the rescue operations. DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy informed that 10 teams of Fire department will be upgraded to SDRF stations by providing requisite equipment and training. Similarly a total of 1000 personnel from TGSP Battalions (each company comprising 100 personnel) will be trained on par with Fire department personnel and will be stationed as standby in the respective locations during required seasons and emergencies.

The services of NDRF will be utilized for training, he added.