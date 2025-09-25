Expedite Approval of New Electrical Services: Musharraf Faruqui

Hyderabad: TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Musharraf Faruqui asked officials to promptly resolve pending applications for new service connections and to make effective use of the line clearances scheduled for Saturday.

During a teleconference on Thursday with the Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers, a review was conducted on pending applications for new services, title transfers, solar net metering, and PM Surya Ghar.

Currently, 593 LTM (apartment/layout) applications are pending with the department, and the CMD instructed their immediate release. The CMD noted that in the past, feeders were shut down to charge new LTM services, which caused disruptions in power supply.

To avoid unscheduled power interruptions, a new policy has been introduced. As per this policy, line clearances will be provided on Saturdays for charging LTM connections. He directed officials to prepare a line clearance schedule in advance and inform consumers in the affected feeder areas about the duration of power interruptions.

During the line clearance period, tasks such as trimming tree branches and repairing AB switches at DTRs should also be undertaken, he added. Musharraf Faruqui conducted field visits every Tuesday and Thursday in areas with the highest number of supply-related complaints, inspecting the LT network and interacting with local residents to assess the company’s performance.

As part of this, he visited narrow lanes in Behroopia Basti and Golla Khidki Basti in Hussainialam and Mughalpura areas of the old city, inspecting the network on a bike.