Expanding Public Transport Systems Key To Solving India’s Traffic Woes: D.V.S. Raju

HYDERABAD: Expanding public transport systems such as Metro Rail and MMTS was the only way to tackle the growing traffic and environmental problems in Indian cities, said D.V.S. Raju, chief electrical inspector to the Centre for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project. He called on government departments to make this a priority while planning future projects.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day conference, ‘Transportation Research Efforts for Ecological Sustainability’, hosted by VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology on Friday, he said the Hyderabad Metro had emerged as one of the most convenient transport options for residents and has managed to meet a large part of the city’s travel demand.

According to him, a one-kilometre stretch of Metro Rail track equalled seven bus lanes or twenty-four car lanes in capacity. “Metro and MMTS rail travel offer the most effective solution to urban congestion,” he said, adding that Metro Rail contributes to energy conservation while minimising pollution. Conventional vehicles running on fossil fuels account for 70 per cent of pollution in cities, he pointed out. The Metro, by contrast, consumes only about 10 units of power per kilometre and generates nearly 35 per cent of its own energy during operation.

The event was attended by Dr S. Velumurugan, chief scientist at the Central Road Research Institute, institute Principal C.D. Naidu, faculty members, and students from institutions across the country.

Raju also recalled that the first phase of the Metro Rail, built through a public-private partnership with L&T, faced several hurdles. Lessons from that experience, he said, were to make a more cautious and efficient approach for the second phase of the project.

He also said that Metro Rail has been actively participating in the Haritha Haram plantation drive. “For every tree removed during construction, we plant four to five saplings in its place, and where possible, we translocate the trees,” he noted.

Raju also urged for more research on developing transport systems that are affordable, environmentally safe, and comfortable for the public.