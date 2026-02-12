Municipal Exit Polls Give Congress Edge

Hyderabad: Exit polls have projected a thumping victory for the ruling Congress in the municipal elections held on Wednesday across Telangana. According to survey agencies, the Congress is poised to secure a majority of the 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations for which polling was conducted on Wednesday.

A survey by People’s Pulse projected the Congress to perform strongly in municipal corporations including Mancherial, Ramagundam, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar and Kothagudem, where it is expected to emerge victorious. The BJP is projected to perform strongly in northern Telangana.

The survey indicated that the BJP is likely to capture Karimnagar and Nizamabad municipal corporations and may emerge as the single largest party in both the civic bodies. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is expected to play a “kingmaker” role in corporations such as Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Mahabubnagar.

The survey further projected that the BRS may not secure any municipal corporation.

Overall, People’s Pulse estimated that the Congress could win between 68 and 76 municipalities. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is projected to secure 29 to 36 municipalities, the BJP 3 to 5 municipalities, and AIMIM up to one municipality. In 8 to 14 municipalities, the contest is expected to be close, with no clear winner projected.

In terms of vote share across the 116 municipalities, the survey projected the Congress at 36 per cent, followed by the BRS at 29.7 per cent and the BJP at 19.3 per cent. AIMIM is projected to secure around 2 per cent.

On ward-wise projections, the Congress is estimated to win between 1,210 and 1,290 wards, the BRS 860 to 930 wards, and the BJP 250 to 270 wards. AIMIM is projected to win 35 to 44 wards, the CPI 12 to 17 wards, the CPM 10 to 14 wards, and other parties and Independents 90 to 110 wards.

Another agency, Pulse Today, also projected a Congress victory in five of the seven municipal corporations. It indicated that the BJP may emerge as the single largest party in Karimnagar and Nizamabad municipal corporations.

In the municipalities, Pulse Today projected the Congress to win 84 to 85 out of 116 municipalities, followed by the BRS with 23 to 27 and the BJP with 4 to 5. AIMIM is projected to win one municipality.

TPCC chief and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed confidence that Congress is set to register a resounding victory in the municipal elections held across Telangana.

Reviewing the polling trends in 116 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations across the state, he stated that Congress is poised to secure nearly 90 percent of the seats. According to him, urban voters have endorsed the development and welfare initiatives being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.