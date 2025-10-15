Exit Polls Banned for Jubilee Hills Bye-Election from Nov 6 to 11

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has imposed a complete ban on the conduct, publication, and publicity of exit polls in connection with the 61–Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency bye-election.

District Election Officer R.V. Karnan said the Commission has prohibited any form of exit poll activity during the period from 7:00 AM on November 6 to 6:30 PM on November 11.

During this period, no individual or organisation is permitted to conduct, publish, or share exit poll results or predictions through TV, radio, newspapers, websites, YouTube, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, or any other digital platform.

Violations will invite penal action under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which prescribes imprisonment up to two years, a fine, or both. Additionally, under Section 126(1)(b) of the Act, the display of any election-related matter — including opinion polls or surveys — is strictly barred during the 48 hours preceding the close of polling.

The Election Officer urged all citizens, media houses, and political parties to adhere strictly to the guidelines to ensure a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.