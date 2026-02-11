Exhibition Banners Tell Story Of Dying Art

Hyderabad: One of the most hotly debated topics — from the corridors of power to drawing rooms of houses — these days is the threat of artificial intelligence to people’s livelihood. However, there are people who have already lost their sheen because of advancements in technology.

C.V. Ambaji, a city-based artist who decked up Hyderabad’s All India Industrial Exhibition, is one of the victims of technology. He once offered citizens a visual spectacle through handcrafted designs and large-scale art installations. Now, technology changed his entire professional landscape.

“I used to employ around 45 artists to recreate the marvels of the world at Numaish. In 1990, we built a replica of Charminar. In 1992, Roman Palace, 1993 Buckingham Palace, 1994 Pyramids of Egypt, and 1995 New York’s Manhattan. Now, there is nothing of that sort.”

“Hand-painted banners and murals at the exhibition used to employ several artists. Now, everyone has shifted to vinyl, flex and other digital materials, which are cheaper and faster to produce,” he noted.

The 45-day exhibition hosts 2,200 stalls spread over 22 acres.

Dr Gangadhar Rao, a member of the All India Industrial Exhibition Committee, said change is inevitable. “We have to adopt new technology. For example, cars have replaced tongas and buggies.”

He noted that earlier several products used to be launched and promoted at the exhibition, but now audio-visual media has taken over the role. Yet the exhibition remains one of the most liked events in the city.”