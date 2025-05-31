Excise Teams Raid 3 Places In Hyderabad To Curb Drug Menace, 3 Held

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department here on Saturday carried out raids at over three places in twin cities and seized 4.69 grams of MDMA and 122 LCD blots.

A former student (name withheld) of a leading research-led teaching institute in New Delhi was detained for possessing LSD blots during the raids. The raids were carried out at Ameerpet, Kacheguda and Quthbullapur, said State Task Force (STF) head N Anjireddy.

The student got addicted to drugs while pursuing his studies in Delhi. After failing to clear backlogs, the student quit the institute and returned to Hyderabad where he started pursuing a course in hotel management college here.

However, he continued to consume drugs and also started bringing LSD blots from Delhi and selling them to persons known to him. The student was caught at DD Colony during searches. As many as 113 LSD blots and 16 grams of OG Kush were seized from the possession of the student.

The excise sleuths also named three more persons in the same case. In a separate case, the excise team recovered nine LSD blots from a person N Sai of Qutubullapur. One more person identified as Deshik of Bangalore was caught for possessing 4.69 grams of MDMA on Road No. 3 in Banjara Hills.

He was found to be procuring the contraband from a Nigerian in Bangalore and selling it in Hyderabad, officials said.