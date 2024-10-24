Excise STF Arrests 1, Seizes 300 kg Black Jaggery

Nalgonda: The Special Task Force (STF) of excise from Hyderabad arrested a person at Jammanakonda thanda of Tirumalgiri (Sagar) mandal and seized 300 kilograms of black jaggery and 50 kilograms of alum used for manufacturing bootlegging and illicit liquor.

The accused, Kethavath Krishna Naik, was a native of Macherla in Andhra Pradesh.

On credible information, excide STF personnel raided a house at Jammanakonda thanda and seized 300 kilograms of jaggery, 50 kilograms of alum and 10 liters of illicit liquor worth Rs 3 lakh.

The STF team leader Balaraju said the accused stored the black jaggery and alum in the house for preparation of bootlegging and illicit liquor. A case was filed against Krishna Naik and inquiry was on.