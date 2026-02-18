Excise Raids Fetch 9.6 Kg Ganja Chocolates

HYDERABAD: The excise special task force A-Team arrested a man for mixing ganja-infused chocolates in thandai, a popular milk and dry fruits-based drink, and selling them in the Old City.

The accused, B. Vikash Sharma, a native of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly selling the product between Chudi Bazaar and Begum Bazaar under the Charminar excise station limits.

Acting on credible information, Excise STF A-Team leader Anji Reddy and his staff raided Sharma’s residence in Uppuguda and seized 1,920 ganja chocolates weighing 9.60 kg. Preliminary investigation revealed that each chocolate contained about five grams of ganja.

Officials said Sharma sourced the chocolates from Agra and brought them in bulk, anticipating high demand during the Holi festival season. The accused, the seized chocolates, and his motorcycle were handed over to the Charminar Excise station for further legal action.