Excise Police Seize 170 Kg of Ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Excise police seized 170 kilograms of ganja at Pedda Amberpet in the city on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off about ganja being transported from Odisha to Maharashtra, the police intercepted the smugglers, according to Excise Enforcement Joint Director Khureshi.



"We have been monitoring their movements for several days and seized 170 kg of ganja from their possession based on reliable information. All the accused are residents of a village in Maharashtra. A specially modified vehicle was arranged for transporting the ganja, with another vehicle serving as an escort. The ganja was packed in Malkangiri, Odisha, and transported to Maharashtra," explained Khureshi.



The primary accused, identified as Ismail, has been taken into custody. The seized ganja is valued at Rs 34 lakhs, authorities added.

