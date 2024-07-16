Warangal: Excise official's initiative against drug menace

Warangal: The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is determined to curb the smuggling of ganja in view of growing menace of drug abuse in villages, towns and cities. As part of this, inspector of prohibition and excise department Vemula Chandra Mohan has taken up a unique initiative of setting up huge flexies at various important locations to create awareness among the youths about the ill effects of drug abuse in Hanamkonda district.

The flexies are put up at forest office, near NIT Warangal and at Kazipet railway station with different photos depicting the ill-effects of usage of ganja and drugs which spoil lives of consumers.

Chandra Mohan said that in recent times many young people after being addict to drugs in towns and cities and ganja in villages were not only spoiling their bright future but also indulging in many illegal activities, instead of becoming a strength to the nation.

He stated that to educate the youths about drug abuse, to create drug-free society, he set up huge flexies with quotes at several locations, provoking thought in many passersby who appreciated the initiative.