Excise Officials Conduct Search at K.T. Rama Rao's Orion Villas

Hyderabad: Excise and police personnel searched a house being used by BRS working president and former minister K.T. Rama Rao at Orion Villas at Raidurgam on Sunday, as part of their inquiry after finding illegal liquor at the house of his brother-in-law Raj Pakala.

Rama Rao has set up his office at the villa which belongs to his brother-in-law Raj Pakala, and also stays there. Police and excise personnel searched the premises with the assistance of Rama Rao's staff.

On receiving reports of the police at Rama Rao's villa, BRS MLAs and cadres rushed to the spot and started objecting. Police took into custody BRS legislators K. Vivekanand and Palla Rajeswar Reddy and party leader Balka Suman, Krishnak and others and shifted them to police station.

Manne explained Rama Rao had set up his office at a villa belonging to Raj Pakala. The police searched the villa and the BRS leaders assisted the police. The police returned empty-handed as there was only furniture and no substances were found, he said. Prior to this, police and excise officials conducted searches at the residence of Sailendra Pakala, brother of Raj Pakala in connection with the incident.



At the time the police were conducting searches, former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao called Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender and asked him to stop the searches, stating that the liquor consumption was part of a function involving family friends and relatives.



Till information last came in, searches were going on at Raj Pakala's residence at Orian Villas in Raidurgam.



