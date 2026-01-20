Excise Dept Reviews MLA's Views on Liquor Biz Timings

Hyderabad:Taking serious note of Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy’s remarks on liquor shop timings in his constituency, excise and prohibition officials have asked district authorities to submit a report on the incident. Based on the findings, guidelines may be issued.

Excise department officials clarified that a uniform excise policy is already in place across Telangana and applies to all liquor outlets. “There is no need to discuss timings separately. Every liquor shop owner must comply with the rules framed by the department to run their business,” officials said.

They added that the matter would be examined and assured that measures will be taken to ensure smooth functioning of liquor shops in accordance with existing regulations.