Excise Department Gets 356 Applications For 24 Bars In GHMC Limits

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department has, so far, received 356 applications for setting up 24 bar-cum-restaurants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The excise officials exuded confidence that the department would receive a large number of applications in the next three days as the last date for receipt of applications is June 6. In addition to 24 bars in GHMC, applications have been invited for one bar each in Saroornagar, Jalpally, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad and Bodhan.

They said a huge number of applications were received for bars in rural areas. As many as 1,400 applications were received for 25 bars in the remaining districts excluding GHMC.

Excise officials expected that 3,000 to 5,000 applications were likely to be received in the next three days. Ranga Reddy Excise Deputy Commissioner P. Dasharath said necessary arrangements were made to receive applications at the head office in Nampally for receiving applications.