Excise Cops Seize 1,704 NDPL Bottles

Hyderabad: Non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) bottles numbeging 1,704 and worth Rs 68.16 lakh were seized from eight districts by the state excise cops and it was meant for sale during the Dasara festival. Search operations were conducted by the state task force (STF) and district task force (DTF) in Mahbubabad, Bhupalpally, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, Adilabad, Warangal and Khammam districts. “The search operations were going on for the last six days at various establishments, houses and other hotspots involved in selling NDPL bottles illegally and seized contraband worth Rs 68.16 lakh,” Shahanawaz Qasim, TG excise and enforcement director, said. The seized NDPL bottles were brought to Telangana from Haryana, Goa and other states.