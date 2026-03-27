Excise Cops Seize 127 NDPL Bottles

Hyderabad: Excise cops on Thursday seized 127 non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) bottles worth Rs 2.50 lakh, which were being smuggled into the city from Goa via RGIA, Shamshabad .

The Special Task Force (STF) team led by DSP Anji Reddy intercepted two vehicles at Pahadi Shareef and seized 111.5 litres of contraband along with the vehicle.

A case was registered and a notice was issued to accused Muniganti Vinod Kumar of Warangal. He confessed that he had smuggled the contraband from Delhi and Goa, Anji Reddy, quoting him, said. The accused along with seized property was handed over to the Meerpet excise station for further action.