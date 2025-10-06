Excise Constable Dies Of Electrocution

Hyderabad: An excise constable died of electrocution while working at his under-construction house in Brahmanpalli village under Hayathnagar police station limits. Inspector Nagaraju Goud identified the deceased as Kondru Ravi Kumar, 34, an excise constable attached to Uppal police station. Ravi Kumar, along with his wife, Kondru Ramanuja, 29, a woman constable with the Rachakonda commissionerate, visited the site on Sunday afternoon to complete the electrical work on the roof.

While handling the wiring, he accidentally touched a live wire and suffered a severe electric shock. His wife immediately raised an alarm, and nearby residents rushed to switch off the power supply. Although an ambulance was called in, medical personnel declared him dead on the spot.

The body was shifted for post-mortem examination, and a case was registered under Section 194 of the BNSS. Police said preliminary investigation indicated accidental electrocution, and further inquiry is underway.





Police bust minors’ farmhouse party

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police busted an illegal liquor party involving 22 minors, including five girls, at a farmhouse in Peddamangalaram village in Moinabad on Sunday night. The party was organised by an 18-year-old student who had returned from London a few days ago. He posted an invitation on Instagram announcing a DJ party at a farmhouse and charged `1,300 per person.

Around 62 people, including 22 minors, attended the event at Cherry Oaks farmhouse, police said. Acting on a tip-off, Moinabad police raided the farmhouse and seized liquor bottles. “We booked a case against six people, including the student, the farmhouse owner, manager and DJ operator,” said Moinabad inspector G. Pavan Kumar Reddy, told Deccan Chronicle on Monday.

The police said the student tested positive for drug use and later confessed to having consumed marijuana a month ago. Officials clarified that no foreign liquor was found on the premises. Further investigation is ongoing.





Woman dies after fall at Malkajgiri stn

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman died after accidentally falling under a moving train while de-boarding at Malkajgiri railway station on Sunday. According to railway police, the victim, Kamaladevi of Ramachandrapuram in Ranga Reddy district, was travelling with her daughter Nemaram Chowdari, 18. They had boarded the Kacheguda Express from Marwar three days ago.

As the train halted at Malkajgiri station, Kamaladevi slipped while alighting and fell under the train, resulting in her legs being severed. She was rushed to Gandhi Hospital with the help of railway police, but died due to her injuries during treatment. The body was shifted for post-mortem examination. Railway police have registered a case.





Man duped of Rs 1.09 L in OTP scam

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man from Bahadurpura lost `1.09 lakh in an OTP and UPI scam after searching online for Wi-Fi service providers. The victim found a number on Google claiming to be customer care of an internet company. After he was redirected to another number, he received a WhatsApp call from a person who asked him to transfer `2 via Google Pay for registration. The caller also instructed him to enter the codes 90500 and 8500, claiming they were for verification. The victim soon discovered that 90,500 and `8,500 had been debited from his account.

When he questioned the fraudster, he was told the amount would be refunded within 24 hours and was asked to install an app. Soon after installing it, another `10,000 was withdrawn without his knowledge. He then blocked his account to prevent further loss. A case was registered.

Police have urged people not to rely on customer care numbers found through search engines. Citizens are advised to use verified websites or apps, avoid sharing OTPs or UPI PINs and refrain from transferring money to unknown UPI IDs. Victims of cyber fraud can report incidents via the 1930 Cyber Helpline or www.cybercrime.gov.in, or contact 8712665171.





Land grabber held under PD Act

Hyderabad: Adilabad police detained a habitual offender under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act for his repeated involvement in land grabbing, extortion and attacks on government officials. Police identified the accused as Sheikh Altaf of Keshavapatnam village in Ichoda mandal. He was arrested and shifted to Charlapally Central Prison.

Ichoda circle inspector Bandari Raju said the accused had been terrorising farmers, assaulting officials and forcibly occupying land across several villages. “Despite repeated warnings, Altaf continued his unlawful activities, including attacks on forest and police personnel,” the inspector said.

A total of 11 criminal cases were registered against him at Ichoda police station for offences including intimidation, assault and illegal land registration. Police warned that stern action would be taken against anyone threatening public servants or engaging in organised crime, including narcotics and white-collar offences.