Exam Fees: Medical Students Unable to Access KNRUHS Link

Warangal: Students pursuing first-year MBBS course in various government and private medical colleges affiliated to the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) are unable to login into the university link for payment of exam fees.

The university had released the notification for payment of examination fees on July 17 for the examination starting from August 1. They were allowed to pay the fees between July 17 and 21 without fine.



After July 22, a fine of `200 was imposed. From July 23 to 23, the fine was `300, and from July 25 to 29 it was as high as `5,000 along with an additional penalty of `400.



While the university published the link for the payment, students faced problems in accessing it from July 17.



When students contacted the managements of the medical colleges, they were told about a technical glitch in the software at the university.



The medical students were deeply worried. They repeatedly tried to log in, but in vain. On July 26, Friday, some applicants were able to log in and pay the fees, but it stopped again.



When the desperate students contacted the college managements, they were advised to take DDs from towards payment of exam fees in the name of the university along with the fine. But banks remained closed on Saturday and Sunday (July 27 and 28.



Following complaints from the various colleges, the university released another notification on July 22 in which it said students could pay the fees without fine until July 27; with a `200 fine on July 28 and 29; and with a fine of `5,000 along with the `400 penalty until July 31.



A university official told Deccan Chronicle on Monday the technical issues persisted.



Meanwhile, the parents of the students alleged that there was no coordination between the vice-chancellor, registrar and officials of the university. How could they release the notification for fee payment just 15 days before the examinations, they asked.



The university also erred in citing a faulty link to pay the fees online, and it did not take into account the weekend bank closure days. This was being irresponsible, the parents noted.



How could the students run to the banks to pay DDs on the last day when they were getting ready for the exams, the parents asked.



Several parents along with their children went to the university to pay the fees directly, but they were in for a shock as the university remained closed. This was due to the holiday on account of the Bonalu festival.