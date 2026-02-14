Ex-officio Votes to Decide Fate in Mahabubabad, Kesamudram





Puli Sharath Kumar | DC

WARANGAL, FEB. 14

Fractured mandates in Mahbubabad Municipality and Kesamudram Municipality have set the stage for negotiations ahead of the election of municipal chairpersons.

In the 36-ward Mahbubabad municipality, where the majority mark is 19, the BRS emerged as the single largest party with 13 wards, followed by the Congress with 12. The CPI and CPM secured three wards each, while Independents won four and the BJP one. Both the BRS and Congress are seeking support from the Left parties and Independents to reach the majority mark.

In Kesamudram municipality, the Congress and BRS won eight wards each in the 16-member body. The BRS is seeking to rely on ex-officio members to secure an advantage. MLCs Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and Takkellapally Ravinder Rao, and MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, are expected to be registered as ex-officio members.

The Congress is also looking to ex-officio support from MP Balaram Naik and MLA Murali Naik.

Former MLA Banoth Shankar Naik is overseeing the BRS efforts in Kesamudram. The election of chairpersons in both municipalities will depend on support from Independents and ex-officio votes.



