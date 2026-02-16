Ex-officio Votes Crucial for Parties in Hung Adilabad Municipalities

Adilabad: Ex officio votes of local MLAs, MPs and MLCs are expected to play a decisive role in seven hung municipalities of the erstwhile Adilabad district, where no party has secured a clear majority.

Elections for chairperson posts are scheduled for the afternoon of February 16, and parties are required to demonstrate majority support among elected ward councillors, along with eligible ex officio members.

The municipalities facing a hung verdict are Adilabad, Asifabad, Kagaznagar, Khanapur, Bhainsa, Kyathanpalli and Bellampalli. The Congress secured clear majorities in Nirmal, Chennur and Luxettipet municipalities.

MLA Vedma Bojju has registered his vote in Khanapur, Gaddam Vinod in Bellampalli, minister Gaddam Vivek and Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi in Kyathanpalli, Palvai Harish Babu and MLC Dande Vittal in Kagaznagar, and Ramarao Patel in Bhainsa. MLA Payal Shankar and MP Godam Nagesh have registered in Adilabad municipality. Reports indicate that Godam Nagesh has sought permission from authorities to shift his ex officio vote from Adilabad to Bhainsa. The State Election Commission is yet to take a decision on the request.

Meanwhile, former MLA Koneru Konappa has lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission and the district collector alleging that Dande Vittal’s name does not figure in the municipal voters’ list. District officials are examining the complaint.