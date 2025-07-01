Ex-MLC Ramchander Rao Elected As Telangana BJP president

Hyderabad: Former MLC N Ramchander Rao, an ABVP veteran and senior advocate, on Tuesday was announced as the new president of the BJP in Telangana, succeeding Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who acted as returning officer of the election, handed over the appointment letter to Rao. "I declare that Ramachander Rao was unanimously elected as Telangana BJP president," Karandlaje said at a function held here.

BJP senior leaders, including Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar congratulated Rao. The appointment of Rao is seen as a move aimed at strengthening the party's ideological and organisational base in the state.

Rao was the only candidate to file his nomination for the state unit president post and his election was announced today.