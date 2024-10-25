Ex-MLA Atram Sakku’s absence at KTR’s meeting triggers row

Hyderabad: Former BRS MLA and senior adivasi leader Atram Sakku of Asifabad was absent at the ‘Rythu Poru Bata’ programme in Adilabad town on Thursday at which party working president K. T. Rama Rao was the chief guest.

Atram Sakku’s absence at the meeting assumed importance in the wake of news that he was likely to join the Congress and has already met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and TPCC president B. Maheshkumar Goud.Atram Sakku was denied a party ticket in the last Assembly elections and the same was given to Kova Laxmi who was elected as MLA. Later, BRS high command fielded Atram Sakku as its candidate in Lok Sabha elections and was defeated. There is an internal rivalry between sitting MLA Kova Laxmi and Atram Sakku in Asifabad Assembly constituency.Meanwhile, Kova Laxmi was seen getting priority by Rama Rao. He took the initiative and asked Kova Laxmi, who was carrying a bouquet, to come forward for a photograph. Rama Rao praised her leadership in his speech. He also praised former minister Jogu Ramanna who organised Rythu Poru Bata and showed the path for the party to take up agitations on the farmers’ issues against the state government.He said people of Adilabad have defeated a good leader in Jogu Ramanna who is always at the forefront of resolving people’s problems and facing the brunt and missing him. Rama Rao also appreciated Boath MLA Anil Jadhav for his leadership and for taking up programs against the state government.