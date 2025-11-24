Ex-Minister Says Congress Policies Will Push Farmers To BRS

NALGONDA: Former minister and BRS MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy said he is confident the public will support the BRS in the upcoming gram panchayat elections, as Congress policies have troubled people for the past two years.

At a press meet in Suryapet, he said Telangana is again facing pre-2014 problems. Farmers, he claimed, are the worst affected, with fertiliser shortages returning and irregularities in paddy procurement.

He alleged that procurement centres are rejecting farmers’ paddy citing moisture content. Jagadish Reddy also accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of deceiving BCs by failing to provide the promised 42 per cent reservations in local body elections.

In some gram panchayats, he said, BCs have received no reservation at all. He vowed that the BRS would fight for BC quotas and warned that Congress will face backlash from the BC community.