 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Ex-minister Damodar Reddy Laid To Rest With State Honours

Telangana
P. Srinivas
4 Oct 2025 10:46 PM IST

The funeral rites of former minister and senior Congress leader Ramreddy Damodar Reddy were performed with state honours at his farmhouse in Thungathurthy: Reports

Ex-minister Damodar Reddy Laid To Rest With State Honours
x
Ex-minister Damodar Reddy — Screengrab/YouTube

NALGONDA: The funeral rites of former minister and senior Congress leader Ramreddy Damodar Reddy were performed with state honours at his farmhouse in Thungathurthy, Suryapet district, on Saturday afternoon.

TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao carried the bier of Damodar Reddy as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Damodar Reddy’s son, Sarvotham Reddy, lit the funeral pyre. Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Aruri Laxman, and several MLAs also attended the funeral and paid their last respects.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Former Minister Ramreddy Damodar Reddy passed away state honours farmhouse v. hanumantha rao Sarvotham Reddy Uttam Kumar Reddy 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
P. Srinivas
About the AuthorP. Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X