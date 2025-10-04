Ex-minister Damodar Reddy Laid To Rest With State Honours

NALGONDA: The funeral rites of former minister and senior Congress leader Ramreddy Damodar Reddy were performed with state honours at his farmhouse in Thungathurthy, Suryapet district, on Saturday afternoon.

TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao carried the bier of Damodar Reddy as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Damodar Reddy’s son, Sarvotham Reddy, lit the funeral pyre. Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Aruri Laxman, and several MLAs also attended the funeral and paid their last respects.