Ex-Minister Backs CRTs on Stir, Donates Rs 50,000

Adilabad: Former minister Jogu Ramanna extended his support to the agitating Contract Residential Teachers (CRTs) on Monday at the ITDA building in Utnoor. He donated Rs 50,000 to assist with their expenses and urged the state government to address their long-pending demands.

The CRTs, employed in tribal welfare schools, have been advocating for the regularisation of their services and the provision of health facilities.

Addressing the gathering, Ramanna criticised the Congress and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for failing to uphold promises made to the CRTs during the elections. The event was also attended by former ZP chairman Rathod Janardhan and former MPP Pandra Jayawanth Rao, among others.