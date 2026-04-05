Ex-Maoist Malla Raji Reddy Denies Political Foray

Karimnagar: Former Maoist Central Committee member Malla Raji Reddy, also known as Sangram, on Saturday said he has no plans to enter mainstream politics during a visit to his native region in Manthani of Peddapalli district.

Raji Reddy, who returned to the area after several decades, visited the residence of Congress leader Moola Sarojana before proceeding to his native village, Shastrullapalli.

Speaking to the media, he said he would not contest elections or form a political party, adding that his visit was aimed at reconnecting with family and acquaintances. He noted that his last visit to the village was in January 1999.

He said he has submitted a proposal to the government expressing willingness to engage in social service and public activities, and is awaiting a decision on permission to do so.