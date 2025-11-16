Ex-JNTU VC Dayaratnam Passes Away

Hyderabad: JNTU former vice chancellor Dr P. Dayaratnam passed away of natural causes on November 11 in Habsiguda. He was 93. and is survived by his daughter Dr Sarah Samuel Sukumar, and his grandchildren.

He was JNTU vice chancellor from 1995 to 1998. During this period the university expanded its academic systems and research work, and many of his decisions continued to influence the institution in the years that followed.

Dayaratnam wrote 10 textbooks and more than 100 research papers on tall buildings, bridges, power stations and distressed structures. His work earned several awards, including the Sir Arthur Cotton Gold Medal, the Nickolaidas Prize, the National Prestressed Concrete Design Award, the Outstanding Concrete Contribution Award and an honorary doctorate from JNTU-H.

Dayaratnam completed his civil engineering degree at the University of Madras and his Master’s and PhD at the University of Colorado Boulder. He began his career at Andhra University and later joined IIT Kanpur, where he served as head of the civil engineering department and as dean of research and development.