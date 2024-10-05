Ex-DHMO Gets 3 Years Jail for Sexually Abusing 2 Docs

Bhongir: The SC/ST Act special court of Nalgonda on Friday sentenced Dr Kalidasa Chary, former district medical and health officer (DMHO) of Yadadri-Bhongir, to three years in prison for sexually harassing two women doctors. The victims belong to the SC and BC communities. The Bhongir police filed a case against Dr Chary in 2017 under the IPC and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. The court apart from sentencing Dr Chary to three years in jail, imposed a fine of ₹3,000. Dr Chary has since retired and resides in Malakpet, Hyderabad.

Man tries to die by suicide alleging police torture

Nalgonda: A 35-year-old man attempted to die by suicide while recording a video on Friday in Akaram of Shaligowraram mandal, allegedly due to harassment by the police. Locals rescued him and took him to a private hospital in Nalgonda where his condition is said to be stable.

Police said the victim, Nagaraju worked as a truck driver at a crusher mill in Thonda, Tirumalgiri mandal, Suryapet district, who owner Golusu Venakanna had lodged a complaint with the police, accusing Nagaraju of stealing diesel.

In the video, Nagaraju alleged that Tirumalgiri sub-inspector K. Ramesh beat him severely after summoning him to the police station. He also claimed that Thungathurthy MLA Madula Samuel used his influence to pressure the sub-inspector to be harsh on him. After the suicide attempt, sub-inspector Ramesh denied the allegations.

He claimed that Nagaraju had admitted to stealing diesel. “After the owner's request, we allowed him to leave," Ramesh added.

MLA Samuel also denied any connection with the crusher mill owner or instructing the sub-inspector. He suggested that Opposition leaders might be behind a conspiracy. According to police sources, the Tirumalgiri sub-inspector called Nagaraju and two other individuals to the police station on Thursday morning, releasing them in the evening after questioning.

Vehicle pile-up on NH 65 disrupts traffic

Suryapet: Traffic on National Highway No. 65 at Akupamula was disrupted early Friday morning following a pile-up involving four vehicles. Three people, including the driver of a mini-truck, were injured in the pile-up.

According to the police, all the vehicles involved in the collision were travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. The accident occurred when the brakes of a private bus reportedly failed, causing it to ram into the mini-truck from behind. Two buses following the private bus hit it. The injured were taken to the Government General Hospital in Suryapet for treatment, and none of the injuries were reported to be serious. It took the police about an hour to clear the traffic jam by removing the vehicles from the road.