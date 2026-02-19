Ex-defence Staffer Dies by Suicide as Wife Fails to Cook Chicken on Maha Shivaratri

Hyderabad: A 66-year-old retired defence employee died by suicide following a domestic dispute at Prathap Singaram under Medipally police station limits.

Police identified the deceased as Dasarajula Prakash. The incident occurred on the night of February 15, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri.

According to police, Prakash brought chicken home and asked his wife Padma to cook it. She reportedly advised him against consuming non-vegetarian food on the occasion, leading to an argument between the couple. Police said that after the quarrel, Padma stepped out of the house briefly. On returning, she found Prakash in an unconscious state. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital with the help of neighbours but died during treatment.

A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s son-in-law, Mahesh. Further investigation is under way.