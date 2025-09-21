Ex-Councillor Killed Inside Car

KARIMNAGAR: A 48-year-old real estate broker and former councillor was brutally murdered inside his car near the Nandi Kaman area in Nampally within Vemulawada Urban Mandal on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Sirigiri Ramesh, a resident of Sircilla town. He was found with his throat slit by unidentified persons. The murder is suspected to be linked to long-standing land disputes. Locals who discovered the body alerted the police, who rushed to the spot, registered a case, and launched an investigation.

Police sources said that a man named Venkatesh, one of the suspects, has surrendered. However, officials are yet to confirm this and are probing whether the murder stemmed solely from past feuds or if other motives were involved.

Ramesh had a history of involvement in multiple land disputes and had previously served a jail term in related cases.