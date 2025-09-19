Ex-corporator, 3 Aides Held for Assault

Hyderabad: Neknampur ex-corporator K. Padmarao and three of his associates were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting the president of Venkateshwara Welfare Association Society. According to investigating officer P. Mahender, the complainant Rajkumar told police that during a society meeting on September 13, Padmarao, along with Dev Singh, Atif and Koteshwar Rao intruded and beat him with sticks.

The dispute began when society members reportedly posted some pictures of the corporator. Both parties also had a disagreement on the laying of a CC road. Rajkumar suffered a head injury in the assault. Padmarao, formerly corporator of the 7th ward of Manikonda Municipality, was earlier with the Congress but was recently suspended. Following Rajkumar’s complaint, Narsingi police booked the accused and arrested them on Wednesday.

60 rescued from flooded building in Kondapur

Hyderabad: Around 60 people were rescued by the Madhapur fire station crew after a four-storey building’s cellar in Kondapur was inundated with nearly one metre of water on Wednesday night.

Madhapur station fire officer (SFO) B. Anjaneyulu said they received a distress call at around 12.30 midnight from a restaurant on the third floor of Glacier One, a commercial complex opposite the Google office. Employees of a software firm on the second floor were stuck as chest-deep water filled the cellar, making exit impossible.

Six firefighters used ropes, ladders and other rescue gear in a three-hour operation that began at 1 am and continued till 4 am. “The area is low-lying. Employees had waited for the rain to stop, but called for help when the situation worsened. Some of those rescued were restaurant staff and some were IT employees,” the SFO said.

Man, daughter found dead in pond

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old cook and his five-year-old daughter were found dead in a pond behind a private college in Maisammaguda, Petbasheerabad, on Thursday morning. Police suspect suicide.

According to Petbasheerabad police, the incident came to light around 10 am when police received a distress call. HYDRAA teams retrieved the bodies, later identified as Ashok and his daughter, residents of Indiramma Colony, Bahadurpally.

Ashok’s wife, Soni, told police the couple had been married for 15 years and settled in Indiramma Colony four years ago. She has been confined to her home since losing a leg in a lorry accident three years ago.

Police said Ashok had been struggling with financial problems and was unable to secure stable employment. “Three days ago, he attempted suicide by opening a cylinder and setting fire to the house. His wife raised an alarm, and neighbours put out the flames,” said ASI Maheshwar Reddy.

On Tuesday evening, around 5 pm, Ashok left home with his daughter and did not return. On Thursday, both were found dead in the pond. “The wife asked neighbours to try calling him, but despite multiple calls, they could not reach him. No missing complaint was filed,” the ASI said.

Four persons arrested for Rs.4.87 crore fraud

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Thursday arrested four persons for allegedly duping a resident of Hastinapuram, Ranga Reddy district, of Rs.4.87 crore on the pretext of business investments.

Bureau director Shikha Goel said one of the accused had opened a current account in the name of Ritana Properties, into which part of the defrauded amount was transferred. The accused, in collusion with others, supplied bank accounts to cyber fraudsters operating from Indore.

The arrested were identified as Mohd Mohinuddin Shaik (29), cab driver and accounts provider agent from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh; Chinnam Ugra Narasimhulu (29), Ola/Rapido driver from Kukatpally; Pasupuleti Rajesh (27), cab driver from Jagadgirigutta; and Shiva Reddy (33), account supplier from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, the victim was lured into a trading-related WhatsApp group and persuaded to invest in a fraudulent trading platform. Over two months, he transferred `4.87 crore into current accounts provided by the accused.

On the instructions of Shiva Reddy, who promised a commission of `1 lakh for each account, Ugra Narasimhulu opened a current account with Ratnakar Bank and shared its credentials with Mohinuddin. Rajesh worked as Mohinuddin’s assistant.

Mohinuddin, in direct contact with a fraudster in Indore, passed on the account credentials and SIM cards linked to them, which were later routed to suspected Chinese fraudsters operating from Cambodia.

“Transactions were usually completed within 48 hours, after which the SIM cards and phones were returned to the account holders,” Shikha Goel said. Mohinuddin reportedly retained 50 per cent of the commission paid by fraudsters, while sharing the rest with account holders.

The TGCSB said further investigation is underway to track the Indore-based handlers and their international links.

Worker ends life due to humiliation

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old centreing worker ended his life after being publicly humiliated and beaten with slippers by a woman in Jawaharnagar Colony under Madhuranagar police limits on Wednesday night. Police said the victim, Bhukya Balaji, had lent `1,000 in July to his neighbours R. Syedulu and his wife R. Durga. When he asked them to return the money, an argument broke out. Durga allegedly abused him and assaulted him in full public view.

Balaji later informed his wife Bukya Sunita about the humiliation and locked himself inside their house and died by suicide.

Private hospital doctors booked for false surgery

Hyderabad: Karkhana police have booked Soumya Multi-Speciality Hospital and its doctors on charges of medical negligence and fraud, following a complaint by Basireddy Sunitha, who alleged manipulation of her biopsy reports and falsification of records that led to unnecessary surgery.

According to police, Sunitha underwent surgery in 2022 at the hospital for a benign lump in her left breast. Reports then confirmed non-cancerous findings and she was advised routine follow-up. In 2024, she was referred for a fresh biopsy, which was allegedly conducted on the right breast without her consent.

Police said her biopsy reports contained multiple discrepancies, including an incorrect age entry of 74 instead of 54, and a false mention of carcinoma history. When she objected, the hospital management allegedly made manual corrections with a pen. Sunitha was then made to undergo urgent surgery for suspected cancer and was charged `1,00,000.

She later obtained biopsy slides and tissue blocks, which were independently examined by Dr Mahendra Parage and AIIMS Bibinagar. Both confirmed a mismatch between the slide and tissue block, raising suspicion of falsification.

In her complaint, Sunitha alleged that Dr S. Chandrasekhar Rao, Dr S. Soumya, Dr D. Soumya and Dr Pooja Boggaram, along with Soumya Hospital staff, fabricated records and misrepresented her condition for monetary gain, causing her grievous physical, emotional, and financial harm. Police registered a case under Sections 318(4), 316(2), 125 and 49 of the BNS. The investigation is ongoing.

RPF gears up festive rush

Hyderabad: With the festival season approaching, the railway protection force (RPF) in Secunderabad has rolled out a series of measures to ensure smooth passenger movement, safety and security at Secunderabad Railway Station.

Inspector B. S. Sarswat of RPF Secunderabad told Deccan Chronicle that a regulated queue system has been introduced for crowded trains to enable orderly boarding and prevent untoward incidents. Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at key points, including foot overbridges, entry and exit gates, booking counters, waiting halls and holding areas.

The RPF is working closely with the government railway police (GRP), home guards and local police. Help desks have been set up at Platforms 1 and 10 to provide passengers with train and platform information. Four holding areas, with a capacity of up to 2,000 passengers, have been created to manage crowds and prevent platform congestion.

Enhanced surveillance has been introduced with additional CCTV cameras, monitored in real-time. Holding areas have been equipped with seating, lighting, toilets, and large screens displaying train updates. Multilingual announcements will also be made to prevent last-minute crowding.

Strict access control has been implemented, allowing only ticketed passengers onto platforms. Platforms will be allocated in advance in coordination with operating and commercial departments.

Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will remain on standby, with RPF, GRP, local police, and district administration coordinating to maintain law and order, conduct anti-sabotage checks, and regulate passenger flow during peak days.

Retd engr found dead in Nalla Cheruvu

Hyderabad: In a suspected case of suicide, the body of a retired engineer was found in Nalla Cheruvu at Adibatla on Thursday afternoon. Residents noticed the body in the lake and immediately alerted the police. With the help of swimmers and locals, the body was retrieved and shifted to the Ibrahimpatnam government hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased was identified as E. Ramesh, a retired engineer. His belongings were recovered at the spot, and his wife confirmed the identity. Police said a missing person complaint had been lodged on Wednesday by Ramesh’s wife. Preliminary investigation suggested suicide, though accidental drowning has not been ruled out. Police suspect he left home following a quarrel with his family over undisclosed reasons. While Saroornagar police had booked a missing case, Adibatla police have now registered a suspicious death case.

Domestic discord leads to suicide

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old woman died by suicide over domestic discord at around 4.20 pm, IS Sadan police said on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Polla Bhavani, wife of Polla Sai Kumar, was a homemaker from Champapet. The couple had ben married for about 10 years and had three children.

Investigations revealed that the couple frequently quarrelled, particularly over Bhavani’s drinking habit. Tensions had escalated in recent days as Sai Kumar was reportedly staying with another person. On September 16, Sai Kumar approached the Saidabad women’s police station to lodge a complaint against her. Both were counseled by police and later discussions were also held in the presence of elders. On Thursday, Bhavani reportedly told her husband that she was going to end her life. Her body was recovered from the Saroornagar lake by HYDRAA teams and fire service personnel.