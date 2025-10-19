Ex-BRS MLA’s Kin Booked For Kalyana Lakshmi Misuse

KARIMNAGAR: Police have registered a criminal case under a non-bailable section against Putta Padma, wife of former BRS MLA Putta Madhukar’s brother, Putta Mukesh, for allegedly availing government benefits under the Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme through fraudulent means in Manthani, Peddapalli district.

The case, registered under IPC Section 420 (cheating), follows a complaint filed by Manthani tahsildar G. Kumaraswamy on October 14. The complaint alleged that Putta Padma, wife of prominent contractor and real estate businessman Mukesh, illegally obtained ₹1,00,116 under the Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme for her daughter’s marriage by submitting false information and securing a fake white ration card and Below Poverty Line (BPL) income certificate.

The irregularity came to light when High Court advocate and former Manthani deputy sarpanch Enumula Satyanarayana obtained evidence through the Right to Information (RTI) Act. He lodged complaints with officials from the Manthani revenue divisional officer (RDO) up to the district and state levels in May this year.

Subsequently, the Peddapalli district additional collector ordered an inquiry, and based on the RDO’s report, the district collector directed the tahsildar to file a police complaint. This led to the registration of Crime No. 241/2025 against Padma.

However, the police’s delay in revealing the registration of this high profile case for nearly a week has drawn public criticism. Advocate Satyanarayana questioned the police’s decision to conceal the matter, pointing out that they routinely inform the media about cases such as illegal sand transport or gambling raids. He urged the concerned minister to initiate an inquiry into revenue officials who allegedly facilitated the fraudulent procurement of the BPL certificate.