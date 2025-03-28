Ex-BRS MLA Jeevan Reddy appears before Mokila police in cheating case

Hyderabad: Former BRS MLA, A. Jeevan Reddy, appeared before the Mokila police in connection with a cheating and extortion case registered against him.

Narsingi Assistant Commissioner of Police G Venkata Ramana Goud confirmed that Reddy appeared before the Mohika police, who extracted information about the case. Reddy appeared before the police in response to a notice issued to him.

The Cyberabad police booked a case in connection with a land dispute involving Chaitanya resorts under Mokila police limits. The case was booked based on a complaint lodged on businessman Sama Damodhar Reddy of Upparpally in Rajendranagar. He stated that he and his partners were the legal owners of the land at Tangatoor of Shankarpally mandal under the name Chaitanya Resorts.

Damodhar Reddy told the police that in 2016 he met Jeevan Reddy who showed interest in a property exchange proposal. They signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 15, 2016. As mentioned in the agreement, Damodhar Reddy said he transferred 114 acres of land to them out of the total 170 acres.

Jeevan Reddy failed to fulfill the terms of the MoU and reportedly tried to trespass on the remaining land. Damodhar Reddy alleged that despite multiple complaints earlier, no action was taken on Jeevan Reddy because of his political influence.

He said he had received death threats and been assaulted to force him to hand over property documents and sign on blank papers. The businessman sought immediate action to protect his property and family and legal action against Jeevan Reddy and their accomplices for cheating, illegal interference, property damage, and threat to life.