Ex-BRS MLA claims crowds confined by Station Ghanpur MLA

WARANGAL(HANAMKONDA): Former BRS MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah alleged that Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari held a public meeting under confinement conditions. Speaking in Hanamkonda on Monday, Rajaiah labelled Srihari a “corruption king” and demanded a white paper on his assets.





Mocking Srihari’s stance on corruption, Rajaiah likened it to “ghosts invoking scriptures” and questioned his moral authority to discuss integrity. He further ridiculed Srihari’s claims of no development in the past 15 years, calling him a “blind beggar” and dismissing his contributions to the municipality.





Despite holding key positions as Deputy CM, MLC twice, and education minister in the BRS government, Rajaiah alleged that Srihari “sold out” for an MP ticket for his daughter, betraying the party.





Contrasting governance under BRS and Congress, Rajaiah claimed that 1.4 lakh acres were irrigated under BRS, while during Srihari’s tenure in Congress, Station Ghanpur turned into a desert.





Escalating his rhetoric, Rajaiah warned against criticism of the BRS government, stating he would “cut their tongue” if attacks continued. He also labelled Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy an “utter flop”, asserting that BRS, under K. Chandrashekar Rao, would defeat Congress in the coming elections. Comparing the political battle to the Kurukshetra war, he equated Chandrashekar Rao, K.T. Rama Rao, and Harish Rao to Lord Krishna and Arjuna, vowing to reclaim Telangana’s governance.



