Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at a corporate hospital in Somajiguda on Thursday night after followers of the former BRS Minister G Jagadish Reddy attacked the private security guards on the hospital premises and created ruckus.



Trouble broke out when Reddy along with his followers went to the hospital to call on a Youtuber Chikula Praveen, who suffered injuries after unknown persons attacked him. Reddy’s followers became furious when the hospital security guards objected while recording Praveen’s statement.

Praveen was narrating the incident in which he suffered injuries when Reddy’s followers were recording it with their smartphones. However, the security personnel objected to it resulting in a scuffle between them. A video of both the security guards and Reddy’s followers attacking each other went viral on social media on Friday.

Reddy’s followers slapping and manhandling the security guards while coming out of the ward where Praveen was admitted was captured in the surveillance cameras. Reddy was also seen pushing a guard near the ward.

Later, Reddy’s followers accompanied him to the main entrance from where he left the hospital abruptly.